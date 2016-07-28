Kristine Lazar (CBS)

Kristine Lazar is an Emmy award-winning investigative reporter for KCAL News. Kristine graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UC Berkeley, after growing up by the beach in San Diego.

She has worked all over California, from Palm Springs and Fresno, back down to San Diego before landing here in Los Angeles in 2007. In 2017, she helped launch our consumer justice franchise, 2 On Your Side.

Kristine's reporting on the fatal 2008 Metrolink accident led to the passage of federal legislation limiting cell phone use by conductors and engineers on trains.

Kristine won an Emmy in 2007 for a piece she did on child prostitution and another Emmy in 2014 for a feature on a middle-aged woman with Down syndrome, who finally received a surgery that enabled her to dance.

Kristine is the proud mom to a boy and twin girls. She's also married to a twin, so you can say she has become a bit of an expert when it comes to living with multiples.

When Kristine isn't at work, she enjoys spending all day in the backyard with her kids, or visiting the beaches in her hometown. She also loves to bake- but only foods with lots of sugar and butter!

If you have a story tip, you can email Kristine at klazar@cbs.com.