Kara Finnstrom is a reporter on KCAL News who covers everything from natural disasters to politics and her favorite, the LA Dodgers!

Prior to becoming a regular part of our morning crew, Kara reported for the CNN LA Bureau covering stories that included the increase in Western wildfires, Michael Jackson's death and documentaries for CNN International. She began her career at a small station in Morgan City before anchoring and reporting for WAFB in Baton Rouge and WCNC in Charlotte where she covered Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath from the French Quarter. Kara's work has been recognized with Emmys, Associated Press and Radio/TV Digital News Association awards, as well as an award from the National Association of Medical Communicators for raising awareness about the need for more minorities on the National Bone Marrow Registry.

Kara graduated from the USC School of Journalism with honors, after spending time studying creative writing at Vassar College and abroad in France.

Born and raised in the LA area with two sisters, she always wanted to return home. Now, Kara lives in the Pasadena area with her husband, two children and English Mastiff. She also spends time volunteering with numerous youth sports programs, enjoys running and is fluent in American Sign Language.