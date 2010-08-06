Juan Fernandez CBS Los Angeles

Juan Fernandez anchors the KCAL9 News, weekdays at 4 and 9 p.m.

Over the years, Fernandez has covered some of the biggest stories in the Southland. His favorites include presidential visits and the arrival of the space shuttle Endeavour and its final journey through the streets of Los Angeles to the California Science Center.

During his time with CBS2 and later KCAL9 News, Fernandez has served as weathercaster and anchored newscasts on both stations.

Before coming to Los Angeles from Miami, Fernandez was a general assignment reporter at WSVN-7 as well as WLTV-23/Univision and the Telemundo Network.

Fernandez is fluent in Spanish. He is an advocate of the importance of learning more than one language and is a champion for literacy. Among his community service projects, he especially enjoys mentoring students who are pursuing careers in broadcasting.

Fernandez earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications and Broadcast Journalism from Florida International University.

In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, traveling and exploring the many amazing food options in the Southland.

