Jeff Vaughn

Award-winning anchor and reporter Jeff Vaughn anchors KCAL9 News at 8 and 10pm.

Jeff joined the CBS2 and KCAL9 news team in November 2015.

Vaughn joined CBS2 and KCAL9 after serving as an anchor at WXYZ-TV, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, since January 2013. A four-time Emmy winner, he won a California Emmy for anchoring Wildfire Relief in 2017, a Michigan Emmy in 2013 for anchoring breaking news, a Texas Emmy in 2012 for anchoring continuing coverage and a Michigan Emmy in 2006 for Best Large-Market Anchor.

Jeff's s broadcasting career includes anchoring and reporting experience with WDIV-TV (NBC) in Detroit, KENS-TV (CBS) in San Antonio, Texas; KSHB-TV (NBC) in Kansas City, Missouri; KCBD-TV (NBC) in Lubbock, Texas.

A Kansas native, Vaughn spent his childhood in Kansas and Colorado and later graduated from Kansas State University. He started his career in broadcasting with KNSS Radio in Wichita, Kansas, before making his transition to television news.

Vaughn loves spending his time outdoors and includes mountain biking, hiking and cycling as his biggest hobbies. A foodie, Jeff loves to eat his way through the Los Angeles culinary scene, trying new dishes whenever he gets a chance. Jeff's favorite food is barbeque, and tries to emulate Aaron Franklin from his backyard offset smoker. His community involvement includes supporting charity events for those living with multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's.

Jeff finds his greatest joy in spending time with his wife and their son.