You can watch Meteorologist Evelyn Taft on weekdays on the KCAL News at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Taft joined KCAL from KRON 4 in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she forecasted the weather for their seven-hour morning show. Evelyn is a member of the National Weather Association and has been granted the National Weather Association (NWA) Seal of approval.

A Bay Area native, Evelyn Taft first lived in Los Angeles while attending the Annenberg School of Journalism at the University of Southern California. While getting her Broadcast Journalism and Political Science degrees at USC, Evelyn forecasted the weather for Annenberg's live newscast.

After graduation, Evelyn's passion for weather grew as she earned her certificate in meteorology from Mississippi State University and joined the news team at KCOY, the CBS affiliate on the central coast, where she performed several duties as a weather anchor, news anchor and reporter. While there, she spent a significant amount of time reporting from the front-line of several Santa Barbara County wildfires. She also forecasted weather at the CBS affiliate KION, in Salinas.

Growing up speaking Russian with her Moscow-born parents, Evelyn always had an interest in international culture and travel. In her teens, she started working at the Bay Area's Mid-Peninsula Community Media Center, hosting various shows on travel and entertainment. She also lived in both London and France, spent a significant amount of time in Israel and trekked through Europe, Asia, Central and South America where she managed to climb Machu Picchu.

In her spare time, she enjoys sailing, eating from LA's gourmet food trucks, reading and spending time with her family and pug.

