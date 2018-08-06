David Goldstein CBS Los Angeles

Investigative Reporter David Goldstein has been honored with the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California and the 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Press Club. In his more than three decades reporting in LA, David has won more than 10 Emmy Awards and 20 Golden Mike Awards.

He was a founding member of KCAL's primetime newscast, having joined the station in 1989. Prior to that, he was a reporter at WCBS-TV in New York and has also worked as an investigative reporter in Miami.

At KCBS/KCAL, David's undercover investigations have pointed the spotlight on government corruption and wasteful spending of taxpayer money.

His report on DWP workers drinking on the job and going to strip clubs prompted action by the department. An LA city official resigned after David's investigation alleged her husband may have gotten favors from the police department. City traffic officers were fired or suspended after David's undercover investigation showed they were goofing off and spending time at home instead of working. The list goes on.

David grew up in the suburbs of New York City and graduated from George Washington University with a degree in Journalism and Broadcasting.

In his spare time, he likes to jog, play tennis and spend time with his family.

