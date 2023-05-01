Chris Hayre has been a sports anchor and reporter at KCAL News since 2019. His over two-decade career in sports includes stops at the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Chris is a Northern Virginia native who moved to Los Angeles in 2006. He spent nine seasons with the Lakers, where he was director of corporate partnerships.

In conjunction with the Chargers' move to Los Angeles in 2017, Chris launched the team's first-ever podcast entitled "Chargers Weekly" and joined the organization as the team's reporter.

Chris received his undergraduate degree from James Madison University and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

In 2009, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Chris is passionate about inspiring others who are affected by this disease and eventually finding a cure.

He resides in the Los Angeles area with his wife and twin girls.