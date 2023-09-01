Chauncy Glover, the newest member of the KCAL News Anchor Team, is not just a journalist; he's a real-life hero and a devoted community leader with the heart of doing what it takes to make our communities a better place to live. The three-time Emmy Award winning journalist is a true southern gentleman. His story begins in the small town of Athens, Alabama, where he was born and raised.

He joins Pat Harvey as a co-anchor the 5 and 11pm newscasts on KCBS and KCAL. You can catch him with Suzie Suh on the 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts on KCAL.

Chauncy was bitten by the news bug at the age of 5 when his dad built him his very own mini "anchor desk" for his newscasts that he would perform for his family every Sunday after church. Chauncy turned his hobby into a career and went on to study Broadcast Journalism, Music and Theatre at Troy University. He also has a degree in Public Relations. Mr. Glover started his TV career two days after graduating college at WTVM News Leader 9 in Columbus, Georgia. Two years later, he joined CBS 47 and Fox 30 in Jacksonville, Florida as a Special Projects and General Assignment reporter. He earned a reputation for breaking several exclusive stories, and work in the community. He also won several awards for his story "Chauncy's Journey," which featured him reuniting with his family in his hometown of Athens which had been devastated by tornadoes. He later worked with viewers in Jacksonville to set up a trip to Athens, Alabama where they delivered food, clothes, household items and even money to help rebuild a church.

In December 2011, Chauncy left Florida's sunny beaches and headed up North to cold snowy winters in Detroit, Michigan. He joined WDIV Local 4 News team and within months was promoted to a lead late night reporter. While at WDIV, he covered the Sandy Hook Massacre in Newtown where he landed an exclusive interview with the teacher who was in the classroom next to the one where the massacre took place. But-- there's one story Chauncy covered in Detroit that he says he'll never forget. He was sent on breaking news to a school where two students had been shot by a coach after they tried to rob him. One suspect was found wounded and rushed to the hospital, but the second one was nowhere in sight, until Chauncy stumbled upon the young man lying in the street. He had been shot and was clinging to life. After witnessing that teenager die on the streets of Detroit, Chauncy went back to Martin Luther King Jr. Sr. High School and created a mentorship program for young men. "The Chauncy Glover Project" is a hands-on, extensive mentoring program that grooms teenage boys into upstanding gentlemen. The program focuses on dressing for success, manhood, etiquette, college readiness, tutoring, public speaking, community service and more. The CGP Gents and Young Gents are 7-12th graders who Chauncy and other mentors meet with twice a month for empowerment sessions and enrichment outings. Chauncy moved to Houston in 2015, starting as a weekend Morning anchor, but was promoted in 2018, becoming KTRK ABC-13's first black male Main Evening Anchor. He was also known for his special in-depth reports. But the defining moments in his life didn't happen on television screens; they unfolded on the streets and in the hearts of the people he touched. Chauncy relocated his mentoring program to Houston in 2016. CGP has proudly sent more than 350 boys of color to college and has mentored more than 1,000 young men. The mentoring organization is still in Houston, though Chauncy has moved to the West Coast. Glover joined the KCAL News team in October 2023.

Chauncy has won several awards for his work, including three Emmy's for his compelling storytelling and live reports in Detroit as well as his live reporting during Hurricane Harvey—where he rescued a woman in labor, helping deliver the baby. He was also named one of the Ambassadors of the year for his work with the youth of Detroit. He was among Madonna, Mary Barra and five others to receive this coveted award. He was also recognized by President Barack Obama and My Brothers Keeper, for his mentoring work. Chauncy was named one of Houston's "Most Interesting People" and was voted one of the, "Most Stylish Houstonians" by the Houston Chronicle. He was also recognized as one of Houston's Top Black Professionals, in the Top 40 under 40. The National Association of Black Journalists awarded him the Angelo B. Henderson Community Service Award, which recognizes a journalist who has had a positive impact on the community outside the realm of journalism.

Chauncy has acted in several national plays and Off Broadway shows. One of his proudest moments came when he was asked to honor the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks by singing at her funeral in Montgomery Alabama.

As a sought after motivational speaker, Chauncy spends a lot of time traveling across the country delivering memorable, riveting speeches and inspiring the next generation of journalists. Mr. Glover is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

His life motto is, "Fear stops where faith begins."

With Chauncy, the news isn't just a broadcast or a job. He calls it his "calling," having a powerful platform for positive change and making a difference through storytelling and community engagement.