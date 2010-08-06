Amy Johnson

Amy Johnson grew up in San Diego's North County in Poway and knew from an early age that she wanted to be a television news reporter. After graduating from California Baptist University in Riverside on a four-year volleyball scholarship, Amy began her news career at the CBS affiliate in Coos Bay, Oregon, as an anchor/reporter. Amy's career path took her to Columbia, South Carolina, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Boston before leading her back home to Southern California where she joined the KCBS/KCAL team in 2005. Amy helped launch the stations' Ventura County bureau in April 2006.

An advocate of reading, Amy was named Volunteer of the Year for the Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club for her work in an after school reading program. She has also worked with at risk youth as a mentor.

Amy lives in Ventura County with her husband, a military pilot, and their two young sons.

