Amber Lee KCAL News

You can watch Meteorologist Amber Lee on KCAL News.

Amber joined KCAL in September 2012.

A Southern California native, Lee returned home after working for KOAT-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as a reporter and fill-in meteorologist for three years.

In 2011, she was recognized by the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau as "Reporter of the Year" for her coverage on one of the worst droughts in state history. Her reporting called attention to the hundreds of ranchers who bought insurance through the government and were then denied claims.

Prior to Albuquerque, Lee worked in San Luis Obispo at KSBY-TV and began her career at KCBY-TV in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Lee earned her master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, and a bachelor's degree in communication studies at California State University in Northridge, California.

She earned her certificate in meteorology through Mississippi State University's Broadcast Meteorology Program.

Amber won a 2019 'Golden Mike' from the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California for "Best Weather Segment."

In her spare time, Lee enjoys traveling with her husband and exploring the outdoors. She speaks Mandarin and makes delicious potstickers.

