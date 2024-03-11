Watch CBS News
Local News

Youth probation officer arrested for having sex with inmate

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

LA probation officer arrested for having sex with youth inmate
LA probation officer arrested for having sex with youth inmate 01:48

A Los Angeles County Probation Department arrested one of their own after she allegedly had sex with a youth inmate at Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce. 

The department did not release the name of the officer but charged her with 

  • arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purpose
  • sex with an inmate
  • unauthorized possession of a wireless communication device or any device capable of recording audio and/or video, within any secured area of a Custody Service Division facility and 
  • bringing contraband into a jail

The department started investigating the officer after finding a phone on an inmate. This led them to find "communications" between the detained inmate and the officer, which included sexual photos. 

After interrogating the probation officer, investigators discovered a cell phone and pill container on the employee and her bag. 

The case will be handed over to the LA County District Attorney after an investigation by the Juvenile and Welfare Task Force.

"The County of Los Angeles is contending with lawsuits from the past about allegations of sexual trauma in our facilities and yet, there continues to be a disturbing pattern of staff, who are in roles to protect, preying on those that need guidance and protection," Supervisor Hilda Solis said.   

"I applaud Probation leadership for taking swift action against the staff, however, there needs to be a clear message of zero tolerance policy on any forms of abuse and swift consequences that follow to eradicate the culture that enables these crimes to occur. "

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 6:41 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.