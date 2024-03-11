Youth probation officer arrested for having sex with inmate

A Los Angeles County Probation Department arrested one of their own after she allegedly had sex with a youth inmate at Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce.

The department did not release the name of the officer but charged her with

arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purpose

sex with an inmate

unauthorized possession of a wireless communication device or any device capable of recording audio and/or video, within any secured area of a Custody Service Division facility and

bringing contraband into a jail

The department started investigating the officer after finding a phone on an inmate. This led them to find "communications" between the detained inmate and the officer, which included sexual photos.

After interrogating the probation officer, investigators discovered a cell phone and pill container on the employee and her bag.

The case will be handed over to the LA County District Attorney after an investigation by the Juvenile and Welfare Task Force.

"The County of Los Angeles is contending with lawsuits from the past about allegations of sexual trauma in our facilities and yet, there continues to be a disturbing pattern of staff, who are in roles to protect, preying on those that need guidance and protection," Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

"I applaud Probation leadership for taking swift action against the staff, however, there needs to be a clear message of zero tolerance policy on any forms of abuse and swift consequences that follow to eradicate the culture that enables these crimes to occur. "