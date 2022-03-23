Young mountain lion hit, killed on PCH in Malibu

A young mountain lion who only recently began being tracked by biologists was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 33000 block of the PCH, near Decker Road. The details were not confirmed.

According to the National Parks Service, the subadult male mountain lion known as P-104 had just been fitted with a tracker by biologists on March 8.

P-104 was fitted with a GPS collar on the western side of the Santa Monica Mountains and had crossed the PCH several times over the last few days, the NPS reported.

Since the NPS began tracking mountain lions in 2002, P-104 is the first to be struck and killed on the PCH. He's the 25th mountain lion and eighth collared mountain lion to be killed by a vehicle over that span.

The NPS is currently tracking 13 mountain lions.

Earlier this month, the famous mountain lion P-22 was spotted meandering through Silver Lake. P-22 roamed Griffith Park for nearly a decade before venturing into adjacent neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, a mountain lion was captured after running into a business in Irvine.