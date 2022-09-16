You may be hitting 10,000 steps a day but are you walking fast enough?

Many of us count our daily steps to improve our health and try to hit that elusive 10,000-step goal. However, a new study says it might be better to pick up the pace a little bit if you want to live a happy and healthy life.

The new studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at almost 78,500 adults in the United Kingdom with wearable step trackers. The Australian researchers that ran the study discovered a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death associated with getting 10,000 steps a day.

However, a faster pace associated with exercises like power walking had benefits over and above the daily steps goal. Researchers also said that 2000 steps a day lowered the risk of premature death by 8-11% increments up to 10,000 steps.

The study also found that 9800 steps is the optimal goal and linked to a 50% lower risk of dementia. However, as low as 3800 steps a day reduced risk by 25%.

More studies are needed but researchers say their findings could lead to physical activity guidelines based on steps to prevent chronic diseases.