Yacht catches fire, sinks off coast of Catalina Island

Yacht sinks off coast of Catalina Island after catching fire

A 50-foot yacht caught fire and sank off the coast of Catalina Island Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County lifeguards were able to rescue all of the passengers onboard the boat and transport them to safety in the Avalon Harbor.

The boat sank due to the damage sustained, and now sits approximately 25 feet below water.

United States Coast Guard officials were working to investigate the cause of the fire.