Wrong-way crash on Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano kills driver

A van lost control on Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano and drifted into the opposite lane, colliding with a dump truck in a crash that killed the van's driver, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just west of Gibbey Road along the highway and officers responded to the scene at 1:48 p.m. An initial investigation found the van was traveling along the eastbound lanes of the two-lane highway when it drifted into the westbound side and crashed into a freightliner dump truck, CHP officials said.

The dump truck's driver suffered minor injuries, according to CHP, while the driver of the van was fatally injured.

CHP continues to investigate the crash and officials said the information released so far is only from a preliminary investigation.

It remains unclear what prompted the van to drift into the opposite lane. No other details have been released.