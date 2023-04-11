Writers Guild of America opens strike authorization vote on Tuesday

After a decade and a half after its last walkout, members of the Writers Guild of America are prepared to bring Hollywood to its knees once again as they prepare to cast their ballots for another strike authorization vote.

"The studios need to respond to the crisis writers face. WGA members must demonstrate our willingness to fight for the contract writers need and deserve by supporting a strike authorization vote," the union, which represents 11,000 television and movie writers, tweeted on April 3.

Beginning on April 11, writers across the country will vote to authorize a strike after beginning labor negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the nine largest studios in Hollywood, on March 20. The online ballot will continue for a week and close on April 17.

"The AMPTP companies approach this negotiation and the ones to follow with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority," the AMPTP said in a statement. "We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial deal with each of our bargaining partners. The goal is to keep production active so that all of us can continue working and continue to deliver to consumers the best entertainment product available in the world."

Similar to 2007, the WGA and its members are demanding better pay as more and more writers fall down to the minimums outlined in their agreement with the studios.

"More writers work at MBA (Minimum Basic Agreement) minimum now than a decade ago," the WGA outlined on their website.

It added that between 2013 and 2014, only 33% of all TV series writers were paid the minimum. In the nearly 10 years since then the number has jumped to 50%. Additionally, the union claims the weekly pay of the writers-producers that they represent has declined by 4% over the last decade. However, once you account for inflation the decline jumps to 23%.

Finally, with striking similarities to the 2007 walkout, which lasted 100 days, streaming has exacerbated the issue of pay as the union claims companies often offer less for the same work. According to the WGA, showrunners on streaming series receive 46% of the pay their broadcast counterparts receive.

"Over the past decade, the companies embraced business practices that slashed our compensation and undermined our working conditions. We are asking to restore writer pay & conditions to reflect our value to this industry," the WGA tweeted on April 3. "The survival of our profession is at stake."

If a strike is authorized, it will begin on May 1, which is when the contract with the studios expires. The WGA will continue to negotiate with AMPTP as the voting takes place.

The WGA's last strike cost Los Angeles $2.1 billion according to the Milken Institute.