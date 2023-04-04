Writers Guild of America authorizes strike vote amid labor negotiations

Hollywood could be one step closer to a crippling strike after the union authorized a strike vote amid labor negotiations.

The Writers Guild of America said its members will take part in a strike authorization vote amid labor negotiations. The vote will happen online between April 11 and April 17.

"The studios need to respond to the crisis writers face. WGA members must demonstrate our willingness to fight for the contract writers need and deserve by supporting a strike authorization vote," the union tweeted on April 3.

If union members vote in favor, it grants the union the authority to strike once its current contract with the studios ends on May 1. This does not automatically mean a strike will occur.

"Over the past decade, the companies embraced business practices that slashed our compensation and undermined our working conditions," the union tweeted. "We are asking to restore writer pay & conditions to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake."

The WGA is pushing for an increase in pay and residuals. So far, officials with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, haven't commented on Monday's development.

The last time writers went on strike was in 2007-2008. It lasted 100 days.