World Day of the Sick mass held at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels held World Day of the Sick mass Saturday, where Archbishop José H. Gomez administered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.

The Mass was open to everyone, healthy people praying with and for their loved ones and friends who are sick, and to those who are sick, wishing to be strengthened through their faith.

Saturday's Mass was co-hosted by the Cathedral and the Western Association of the Order of Malta, in observance of World Day of the Sick, which was established by Pope St. John Paul II in 1992 to coincide with the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, a title given to the Virgin Mary after her apparitions to St. Bernadette in Lourdes, France, in 1858. Millions travel to the French site of the apparitions each year seeking healing.

