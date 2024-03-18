Worker killed after getting trapped under forklift in San Pedro

A worker was killed after getting trapped beneath a forklift at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to Berth 270 on Terminal Island at around 10:45 a.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arriving crews found the person trapped underneath a forklift. They had already died by the time they arrived, the statement said.

"Urban Search and Rescue specialists will continue their response to assist with safely removing the heavy machinery from the site, to allow other agencies — CalOSHA, law enforcement and the medical examiner — to conduct their investigation," the statement said.

There was no information immediately available on the victim or circumstances leading up to the incident.