Worker dies in Orange County trench collapse

Worker dies in Orange County roadway trench collapse
A man died while working at a roadway excavation site in Orange County, near Tustin. 

Firefighters were sent to Newport Avenue near Crawford Canyon Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a "medical emergency," according to Orange County Fire Authority.

The man was 15 feet underground in an excavation trench which collapsed on top of him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the OCFA reported.

Information on his identity was not immediately available and the circumstances of the death were under investigation.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 2:18 PM PST

