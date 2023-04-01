Work on a wildlife crossing will close part of the 101 Freeway overnight Saturday

The world's largest bridge for animals continues construction progress in Agoura Hills, where a section of the US-101 will soon have a safe overpass crossing for wildlife.

Overnight Saturday, work on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will close the 101 Freeway near Liberty Canyon Road in both directions while Caltrans crews complete several pavement repair projects related to the bridge's construction.

The closures will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and will also include the onramps, with all lanes expected to be reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday.

The vegetated overpass that will eventually link the Santa Monica Mountains to the Simi Hills broke ground in April 2022. Its purpose is to protect urban wildlife with a designated, safe passage over 10 lanes of highway where it's proven to be a desired pathway for mountain lions.

The National Wildlife Federation said the crossing is slated for completion in 2025 and is the largest in the world, the first of its kind in California, and will serve as a global model for urban wildlife conservation.

The famed, late P-22 mountain lion brought even more attention to the need for such a crossing. He made his way to Hollywood from the Santa Monica Mountains by crossing two of the busiest freeways in the world.

The National Park Service credited P-22 for being more than a celebrity cat. "He was also a critical part of a long-term research study and a valuable ambassador for the cause of connectivity and for wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains and beyond," it said.

Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation donated a record $25 million in 2021 for the project, becoming the crossing's namesake. Total costs for construction are reported to be around $90 million.

"Wallis Annenberg's grant will protect this global biodiversity hotspot -- recognized as one of only 36 biodiversity hotspots worldwide -- and ensure that California's iconic mountain lions and other wildlife can find the food and mates they need to survive by reconnecting the Santa Monica Mountains and the Simi Hills and beyond," said Collin O'Mara, National Wildlife Federation's president and CEO.