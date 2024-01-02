Woman's body found in Santa Clarita, investigation underway

Watch CBS News
A woman's body was found Tuesday in the parking lot of a shopping center in the Santa Clarita area.

The body was discovered about 10:15 a.m. in the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and reports from the scene.

Information was not immediately available on the woman's identity or cause of death.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, the body of the woman, who was in her 60s, was discovered near a Big 5 Sporting Goods store, and deputies could be seen looking through a gray SUV with a Florida license plate.

Sheriff's Lt. Richard O'Neal told The Signal there was no indication of foul play or homicide.

