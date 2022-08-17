Watch CBS News
Woman wounded by gunfire in Lancaster

A shooting investigation was underway after a woman was wounded by gunfire in Lancaster early Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a shooting was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. 

The victim detailed that she was in bed with her boyfriend when she heard gunfire outside of her window before realizing that she had been shot. 

She was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition. 

Investigators were unsure about the circumstances leading up to the shooting. 

"We don't know if the victim was a target of the shooter or if it was a stray bullet," said LASD Deputy Tracy Koerner. 

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 5:16 AM

