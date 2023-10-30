Woman wielding imitation gun fatally shot by police in Anaheim

A woman wielding an imitation firearm was fatally shot by police in Anaheim on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene near the 1200 block of S. Anaheim Boulevard at around 9 a.m. after receiving reports of woman who was apparently armed with a rifle in the area, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

Upon arrival, they encountered the woman, who has been identified as 20-year-old Abigail Lopez.

Police say that a confrontation between Lopez and several officers occurred, leading them to open fire.

"Lopez was struck at least once by police gunfire," the statement said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

"A BB gun or pellet gun that resembled a legitimate short-barrel assault weapon was located at the scene," APD said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation by the Orange County District Attorney's Office and Anaheim PD's Internal Affairs.