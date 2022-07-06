Watch CBS News
Woman wanted for attacking taco vendor in South Los Angeles arrested

A woman wanted for terrorizing a South Los Angeles taco vendor over the weekend was arrested Tuesday. 

Footage from the scene at "South Tacos Stand," located near Normandie and Slauson Avenues in the Harvard Park neighborhood, shows the woman, now identified as 30-year-old India Duerson, shouting at and hitting the vendor, pouring out barrels of juice and horchata, throwing food and spitting on everything she did not already trash. 

The vendor, Bertha Zuniga, said it happened after the woman claimed it had taken her and other workers too long to make a burrito she had ordered as they set up for the day.

According to workers, it took police more than an hour to respond. 

Duerson was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. on suspicion of robbery. She was booked and held on $60,000 bail. 

As the investigation continues, officers are asking for anyone with any additional information to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.

This is far from the first act of violence directed towards street vendors in recent weeks, exemplified by video out of San Pedro in June, where a man shouted racial slurs at a tamale vendor

First published on July 6, 2022 / 4:37 AM

