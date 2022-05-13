Watch CBS News
Woman, toddler wounded in shooting in South Los Angeles; Suspect still at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were searching for the suspect wanted in a double-shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the Harvard Park neighborhood, near Denker Avenue and W. 56th Street. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers detailed that one of the victims, a 25-year-old female was conscious and breathing as she was being rushed to a nearby hospital. 

A two-year-old child was also injured in the incident, though the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening. 

There was no suspect information immediately available, other than that they fled from the scene following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

