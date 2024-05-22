Woman throws sharp object at CHP officer's head

A California Highway Patrol officer was hit in the head with a sharp object that a woman threw at him, investigators said Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the westbound connector to the northbound 405 Freeway in the Sawtelle area. The CHP said an officer came upon a woman running around on the freeway. When the officer tried to stop the woman, she threw a sharp object and hit him in the head. The officer and other civilians held the woman down.

Multiple officers were able to get the woman into handcuffs on the freeway.

An ambulance came for the officer. His condition is currently unknown.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)