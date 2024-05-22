Watch CBS News
Woman throws sharp object at CHP officer's head

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A California Highway Patrol officer was hit in the head with a sharp object that a woman threw at him, investigators said Wednesday. 

It happened around 6 p.m. on the westbound connector to the northbound 405 Freeway in the Sawtelle area. The CHP said an officer came upon a woman running around on the freeway. When the officer tried to stop the woman, she threw a sharp object and hit him in the head. The officer and other civilians held the woman down. 

Multiple officers were able to get the woman into handcuffs on the freeway. 

An ambulance came for the officer. His condition is currently unknown. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 7:03 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

