Woman, teenager injured after car drives onto sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles

Mother, daughter injured after being hit by vehicle on sidewalk in Downtown LA

A woman and her teenage daughter suffered injuries when a car drove onto a sidewalk and hit them in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

The crash happened a little before 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of S. San Pedro Street, when the car veered off the road and struck both of the victims, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

The teenage girl suffered "several fractures" in the crash, and the mother is said to have complained of pain.

"Both are going to be okay," said Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators believe that the crash happened when the driver of the car suffered "some sort of medical emergency."

After hitting the two pedestrians, the car continued on and hit several other vehicles in the area before coming to a stop.

No arrests were made.