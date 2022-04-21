Woman struck, killed in Long Beach hit-and-run; suspect's car found abandoned

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Long Beach late Wednesday night and then sped away.

The victim was crossing the street at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. when she was struck, Long Beach police said.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Police later found the suspect car abandoned about a mile away, parked on the side of the street in the 2300 block of Santa Fe Avenue. The car's windshield was shattered and it had front-end damage.

The exact circumstances of the hit-and-run were unknown. There was no description of the driver.