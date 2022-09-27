Watch CBS News
Woman struck and killed while crossing South LA street

By CBSLA Staff

A woman was struck and killed while walking in a crosswalk in South LA.

The woman was crossing San Pedro near 106th Street when a vehicle slammed into her at about 10:14 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The woman is believed to be about 25 years old and has not been identified. Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made.

