Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck and killed while crossing Sunset Boulevard near Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Woman killed while crossing street in West Hollywood
Woman killed while crossing street in West Hollywood 00:24

A woman was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle as she crossed the street in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. as she made her way through the area near Hammond Street and Sunset Boulevard, close to the Roxy Theatre. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the driver hit the woman before slamming into the back of a parked car. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Deputies detailed that the driver of the vehicle also remained to cooperate with their investigation, and they did not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 

As a result, Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions for the ongoing investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.