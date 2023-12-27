Watch CBS News
Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

A woman was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles over the weekend and authorities are still searching for the driver.

The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gramercy Place, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they learned that a 61-year-old woman pushing a walker was hit by the driver of a white sedan who then fled the scene. 

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released. 

As is the case with hit-and-run incidents in Los Angeles, the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (213) 359-3552. 

First published on December 27, 2023 / 6:50 AM PST

