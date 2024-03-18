Woman struck and killed by car in Huntington Beach

A woman was killed Monday when a driver struck and killed her, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The fatal crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Heil Avenue and Bradbury Lane in Huntington Beach. Officers said a white 2014 Mazda 6 struck a pedestrian, described as a 57-year-old woman from Huntington Beach.

The woman was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda, described as a 61-year-old man from Huntington Beach, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, officers added.

Police said based on the preliminary investigation, the Mazda was traveling westbound on Heil Avenue in just west of Bradbury Lane. The woman was in the roadway, not in a crosswalk, in westbound lanes of traffic. It appears she may have been tending to ducks in the roadway when she was struck.

A second car, described as a white Sport Utility Vehicle, may be involved in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator C. Houlston at (714) 536-5670.