Watch CBS News

Woman stabbed to death at Harbor City motel; suspect arrested

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 30 AM Edition) 01:58

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a motel in Harbor City early Wednesday morning.

The stabbing was reported at 3:20 a.m. at a motel in the 800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call to find a woman with stab wounds. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.

A male suspect, about 60-years-old, was detained at the scene. His relationship to the victim was unclear.

There was no word on what precipitated the killing or where exactly it occurred. 

First published on March 30, 2022 / 10:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.