Woman stabbed to death at Harbor City motel; suspect arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a motel in Harbor City early Wednesday morning.

The stabbing was reported at 3:20 a.m. at a motel in the 800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call to find a woman with stab wounds. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.

A male suspect, about 60-years-old, was detained at the scene. His relationship to the victim was unclear.

There was no word on what precipitated the killing or where exactly it occurred.