Woman slashes more than 70 tires slashed at Rancho Cucamonga senior living complex

Woman arrested after slashing nearly 70 tires at senior living center in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities arrested an Alta Loma woman who allegedly slashed more than 70 tires at a senior living complex in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to Heritage Park Apartments, located on Lomita Drive, after receiving reports that numerous vehicles in the parking lot had their tires slashed.

When they arrived, they found that 73 total tires had been slashed. The attack left more than 60 cars unable to drive and affected nearly 80 different residents of the complex. Some of the cars had all four tires slashed.

Investigators spoke with a witness who said they saw a woman slashing the tires. As they continued to investigate, they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Alta Loma resident Amandasue Hatton. She is a resident at the complex.

She was arrested and booked for felony vandalism. She remains in West Valley Detention Center on $25,000 bail.

No one was injured during the incident.

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information to contact Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.