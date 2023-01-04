Woman shot in Westmont area of South Los Angeles

A 20-year-old woman was listed in critical condition after she was found shot in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

South Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 11200 block of S. Mariposa Av. at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Arriving deputies found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was hospitalized in critical condition, and was not expected to survive, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a single gunshot and saw the victim lying on the ground.

No further details were available.

