Woman rescued after falling in Los Liones trail in Topanga

After falling and suffering facial trauma, a woman who was hiking in the Topanga State Park was airlifted to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department air operations.

The woman, who has not been identified, was hiking on the Los Liones Trail when she fell and suffered a facial injury.

LAFD ground and air operations managed to safely rescue the hiker from a remote part of the trail.

A flight paramedic medically assessed and stabilized the woman before she was airlifted into the LAFD helicopter to be transported to a hospital.

An hour before LAFD crews rescued the woman, a senior male hiker was rescued in the Topanga State Park after he dislocated his shoulder, according to an LAFD press release.

The condition of the man and woman is unclear at this moment but it doesn't appear that either suffered life threatening injuries.