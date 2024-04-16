Watch CBS News
Woman rescued after driving over embankment in Newport Beach

By Dean Fioresi

Woman airlifted to safety after driving over side of Newport Beach road
A woman was rescued after driving off of a Newport Beach road and down an embankment Tuesday morning. 

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. on San Joaquin Hills Road, according to Newport Beach Police Department. 

Officers were dispatched to the area and found that the car had gone as much as 175 feet down the embankment, said Newport Beach City Spokesperson John Pope. 

Orange County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to assist with the scene, and provided a helicopter to help rescue the woman from her car. 

She was airlifted out of the ravine and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

