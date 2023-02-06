Woman killed while crossing Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Laguna Beach Sunday evening.

According to Laguna Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway.

First responders treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators learned that the woman was not in the crosswalk when the crash occurred, also determining that she was struck by multiple vehicles.

All of the involved drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with police.

"We are deeply saddened by yet another pedestrian fatality on Coast Highway and we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. "Coast Highway is owned and operated by Caltrans and we will reach out to them to determine if they can implement additional safety improvements to make the roadway safer for pedestrians. We need to hold Caltrans accountable to find safety solutions to avoid more tragic accidents in our city."

As they continued to investigate the collision throughout the evening, all southbound lanes of Coast Highway were closed from Nyes Place to Montage.

Anyone with additional information on the crash was asked to contact investigators at (949) 497-0701.