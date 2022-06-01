Watch CBS News
Woman killed in multi-vehicle collision on 91 Freeway in Long Beach

One person was dead and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach Wednesday morning. 

The collision occurred just before 1 a.m. on the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard. 

California Highway Patrol officers found one woman dead as a result of the crash, and two others suffering from injuries. 

Investigators learned that one of the vehicles involved collided with the rear of a second vehicle, at which point the first vehicle was spun around and facing the wrong direction. 

A third vehicle, traveling in an adjacent lane, then crashed head-on with the first vehicle.

The woman was believed to be inside of the first vehicle, and had sustained fatal injuries as a result of the first crash.

Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

First published on June 1, 2022 / 4:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

