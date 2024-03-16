Watch CBS News
Woman killed in multi-car crash in Lancaster after driver allegedly runs red light

By Dean Fioresi

A woman was killed during a two-car crash in Lancaster in which one driver is said to have allegedly run a red light on Saturday.

The crash happened a little before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Investigators determined that a woman, who was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on 20th Street East, ran a red light and collided with an Infiniti G35 heading westbound on Avenue J-8. 

A female passenger of the Infiniti was partially ejected during the crash, which also left other passengers of the cars trapped inside, LASD deputies said. The ejected woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but at the time detectives do not believe that speed appears to be a factor. They are working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD at (661) 948-8466.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 4:49 PM PDT

