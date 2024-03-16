Woman killed in multi-car crash in Lancaster after driver allegedly runs red light

A woman was killed during a two-car crash in Lancaster in which one driver is said to have allegedly run a red light on Saturday.

The crash happened a little before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators determined that a woman, who was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on 20th Street East, ran a red light and collided with an Infiniti G35 heading westbound on Avenue J-8.

A female passenger of the Infiniti was partially ejected during the crash, which also left other passengers of the cars trapped inside, LASD deputies said. The ejected woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but at the time detectives do not believe that speed appears to be a factor. They are working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD at (661) 948-8466.