Woman killed in head-on crash in Santa Ana

A woman was killed in a head-on collision with another car in Santa Ana late Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash, near Fairview Street and 5th Street, at around 9:55 p.m. after learning of a collision in the area, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Nissan Versa that had collided head-on.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics rushed the woman, who was driving the Nissan, to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries, police said.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it was believed the Nissan was traveling westbound on 5th Street over the riverbed when it crossed over into opposite lanes of traffic and struck the Chevrolet head-on," SAPD's statement said.

The woman driving the Chevrolet and her toddler were uninjured in the crash. Police say that they remained on scene and cooperated with their investigation.

Detectives are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The cause is not yet known.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact SAPD at (714) 245-8294.