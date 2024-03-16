Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in grisly two-car crash in North Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

North Hollywood crash leaves 25-year-old woman dead
North Hollywood crash leaves 25-year-old woman dead 00:32

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a grisly two-car crash in North Hollywood early Saturday morning. 

Police were called to the scene, near the intersection of Tujunga Boulevard and Sherman Way at around 12:40 a.m. after learning of the crash, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They arrived to find that the victim, who was driving northbound on Tujunga Boulevard, collided with another car driving east on Sherman Way. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Another person, a male, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 

Investigators say that the driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with their investigation. 

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 5:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.