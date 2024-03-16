Woman killed in grisly two-car crash in North Hollywood

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a grisly two-car crash in North Hollywood early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene, near the intersection of Tujunga Boulevard and Sherman Way at around 12:40 a.m. after learning of the crash, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find that the victim, who was driving northbound on Tujunga Boulevard, collided with another car driving east on Sherman Way.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Another person, a male, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators say that the driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with their investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.