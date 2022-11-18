Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 17 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 17 AM Edition) 02:10

An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck. 

The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. 

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario. 

Perez was 31-years-old. 

The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 7:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.