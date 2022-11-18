Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills

An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck.

The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario.

Perez was 31-years-old.

The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.