Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 18 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 18 PM Edition) 02:15

A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. 

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 4:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.