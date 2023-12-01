Watch CBS News
Woman killed by police after assaulting family member, setting Chatsworth home on fire

Los Angeles police shot a woman in Chatsworth after she allegedly assaulted a family member and set the home on fire Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the corner of Superior Street and Laramie Avenue at about 1:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department

While the suspect died, the victim's condition is unknown.

