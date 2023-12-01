Woman killed by police after assaulting family member, setting Chatsworth home on fire
Los Angeles police shot a woman in Chatsworth after she allegedly assaulted a family member and set the home on fire Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened at the corner of Superior Street and Laramie Avenue at about 1:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department
While the suspect died, the victim's condition is unknown.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.