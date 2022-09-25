Woman killed after fatal car crash in Santa Ana

A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.

Officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. located the woman lying in the intersection, ejected from her vehicle due to the impact of the crash. At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.

The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.