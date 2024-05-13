Woman killed after DUI driver crashes into Garden Grove home

A woman was killed after a suspect DUI driver slammed into a Garden Grove home early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 1:55 a.m. at a house in the 11800 block of Magnolia Street, when a man crashed his 2019 Toyota Camry, according to Garden Grove Police Department investigators.

Though they would not release the suspect's name, they did identify the victim as 40-year-old Janet Carrillo.

Officers were first called to the scene after receiving multiple reports of a hit-and-run, and upon arrival were pointed in the suspect's direction, who had left the scene.

He was reportedly arrested without incident.

Investigators say that Carrillo was trapped by the car after it crashed into her home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say that the driver appeared to be under the influence, which was a likely contributing factor in the crash.

No further details were provided.