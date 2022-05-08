Woman dies after crashing into parked trailer in North Hollywood

A woman in her late 20s died from injuries she suffered after she crashed into a parked tractor trailer in North Hollywood early Sunday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, was driving northbound on Laurel Canyon Boulevard at Sherman Way when the vehicle she was driving struck the trailer just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations division.

Responding paramedics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

No other information has been released by LAPD about the victim.