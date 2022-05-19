Woman killed after car collides into pole in Sun Valley; hundreds without power

A woman was killed in a collision late Wednesday night in which a car was sent careening into a power pole in Sun Valley.

The crash occurred in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road at about 10:45 p.m.

According to Los Angeles police, a Nissan Versa going east on Lankershim Boulevard ran a red light and collided with a Lexus that was traveling north on San Fernando Road.

The impact sent the Nissan careening into a power pole and bringing down power lines.

The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene, police said. She was not immediately identified.

The collision also knocked out power to 555 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers. The outage was still in effect as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The downed power lines shut down Metrolink Antelope Valley train service between the Sylmar and Sun Valley stations. AV Line 201 to Lancaster and AV Line 210 to Los Angeles were canceled. Trains are only able to go as far south as the Sylmar station. For the latest Metrolink service information, click here.